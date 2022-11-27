A Newborn Baby Has Also Died in Yesterday’s Traffic Accident Between Ebes and Debrecen

A traffic accident occurred in the 215th kilometer section of main road no. 4 on November 26th, at around 12:30 p.m.

According to currently available data, two cars collided head-on between Ebes and Debrecen under circumstances that have not yet been clarified. According to the police, three people died and two were injured in the accident. Earlier, we received news of two more victims, since then the National Ambulance Service announced: a man, a woman and a newborn child also died in the crash.

According to the report of Tények news programme, a young mother and her newborn child were so seriously injured in one of the cars, that the ambulances could no longer help them. The rescuers first fought for the mother’s life, but when they saw that she could not be saved, they helped deliver her baby, but the newborn was so badly injured that the baby also died on the spot. The third victim is the man driving the other car, whose car also caught fire.

Another child and a man were taken to hospital with suspected serious injuries.





debrecennap.hu

Photos: police.hu