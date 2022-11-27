First Advent Candle Lit From a Shepherd’s Fire in Debrecen; There Will Also Be Music, Dancing and Fire-Juggling Stunts

On November 27th, at 5 p.m., the first Advent candle will be lit in Debrecen, in front of the Great Reformed Church, and at the same time the city’s festive lights will also be switched on.

There will be programs even earlier:

10.00 a.m. Shepherd’s Advent in the Small Church in Debrecen

3.00 p.m. Presentation of Zoltán Gencsi’s book Shepherd’s Book at Karakter Café. Local historian József Papp will present the book and talk to the author.

4:45 p.m. Traditional singing procession from the Old Town Hall to the Great Church

5.00 p.m. First Advent candle lighting. Speeches: Mayor Dr. László Papp, Fülöp Kocsis, Archbishop-Metropolitan of Hajdúdorog Archdiocese, Lajos Püski, Chief Clerk of the Tiszántúli Reformed Church District and Ferenc Palánki, County Bishop of Debrecen-Nyíregyházi Diocese.

There will be no shortage of spectacular programs as well: a festive space performance by the Winged Dragons stilt group, Fruzsi Erdős, Csokonai award-winning singer, the Debrecen Folk Ensemble, the Hajdú Dance Ensemble, the Főnix Folk Dance Ensemble, the dancers of the Modern Dance-Game Studio, the Hortobágy Shepherds, the Kuckó Art Camp , with the participation of the Sárkánylányok Fire Juggler Team and the Bíró band.

The next day, November 28th, the light of the first candle will be taken to the church of the Reformed Parish of Debrecen-Szabadságtelep, which suffered a fire a few days ago.

debreceninap.hu