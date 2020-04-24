Restrictions extended to May 3

The government is extending the timeframe of restrictions on movement introduced to combat the novel coronavirus epidemic until May 3, the head of the Prime Minister’s Office said.

The government will prepare a new set of regulations aimed at guaranteeing the protection of the most vulnerable elderly population and major cities, Gergely Gulyás told a regular online press briefing. The cabinet will review the new rules next Wednesday. It is “too early” to start easing certain restrictions as other countries have, such as sending children back to school, but the health-care sector is now at a level of preparedness that will allow for a gradual reopening of the economy under a strict schedule, he said, adding that May 3 was the earliest projected date for the virus to peak and that the health authorities would have to apply the strictest possible protective measures at that point. It is impossible to predict the exact day on which the virus would peak, he said, but stringent preparedness will be maintained over the coming weeks. Hungary is keeping an eye on international epidemic response practices, mainly those implemented in Germany and Austria, Gulyás said, adding that the time left until May 3 would be enough to prepare for a massive increase in infections.

MTI