15-Year-Old Boy Drowns in Lake Balaton

In Balatonfenyves, a boy slipped into the water on a pedal boat on Thursday afternoon. According to the local Sonline.hu, 24.hu writes that a lifeguard heard the boy’s family shouting for help.

 

The boy had been found by nearby rowing ambulances with a sonar, then he was revived and transported to a hospital in Veszprém by an ambulance helicopter.

Police told the paper: the boy was revived and taken to the hospital where he lost his life.

No suspicion of alienation or crime has arisen, the police are investigating the circumstances of the case in a general administrative order.

In addition to the 15-year-old boy, a 57-year-old man also died. He lost his life in Balatonföldvár on the Rákóczi Street open-air stand, in small water, after he became ill according to the information of MTI.

