Young Couple Died in a Train Crash

Tóháti Zsuzsa

Two fatal traffic accidents happened in Debrecen on 20th August. In one of them, a young couple died.

 

In the tragedy on Balmazújvárosi road, a young couple suffered so severe injuries that they lost their lives on the scene, RTL Klub reported. It is known that the victims are a 27-year-old man from Létavértes and his bride from Debrecen who was twenty-five.

According to MÁV, the traffic lights and the light barrier in the passage were working, they showed a prohibition sign. Nevertheless, the car collided with the train. The couple died instantly, and none of the 15 people traveling on the train were injured.

