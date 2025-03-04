Lufthansa expands Debrecen-Munich route with more flights starting in April

Lufthansa is set to increase its flight frequency between Debrecen and Munich starting in April, with flights now scheduled for Thursdays and Sundays. This expansion comes after the airline upgraded to larger aircraft last year, further strengthening its connection to the city.

According to the BMW Group Factory Debrecen’s official Facebook page, the announcement of the capacity expansion was attended by Eske Herrstroem, CFO of the factory. The announcement highlighted the growing importance of the route, particularly as the factory prepares for the series production of the Neue Klasse, BMW’s upcoming fully electric vehicle generation. Herrstroem noted that close cooperation between the teams at the Debrecen and Munich facilities is key to the successful launch of the new production line.

The expanded flight schedule will offer nearly daily connections between the two cities, benefiting both business and personal travelers. The BMW Group emphasizes the significant role this connection plays in their operations, ensuring streamlined processes for the production launch.

Support for the Local Economy

Debrecen’s mayor, László Papp, also expressed his support for the development, commenting on Facebook that BMW’s presence in the city not only strengthens the local economy but also boosts the Debrecen Airport. The increased air traffic further complements other economic advantages provided by the factory’s presence.

New Charter Flights and More Routes from Debrecen

In addition to Lufthansa’s expanded service, Debrecen Airport will also see new charter flights starting this summer. Kartago Tours will operate seasonal flights to Crete and Heraklion, while Antalya in Turkey and Monastir in Tunisia will be added to the schedule from June onward. This brings the total number of new routes from Debrecen to six in just over a month.

Moreover, the Hungarian subsidiary of Smartwings has announced the addition of Barcelona and Tirana to Debrecen’s flight network in the summer of 2025. These new destinations will be served by Boeing 737-800 aircraft, operating once a week from June through September.

Expanding Airline Options at Debrecen

The Israeli airline Israir has also announced a Debrecen-Tel Aviv flight beginning at the end of April. This route was previously operated by Wizz Air but was suspended after the 2023 Hamas terrorist attack on Israel.

Mayor Papp had previously noted that following a reduction in flights by Wizz Air due to its own capacity issues, both the city and the Ministry of National Economy are working to expand Debrecen’s flight options. He expressed optimism that up to three or four new airlines may be able to enter the market, further strengthening the airport’s role as a regional hub.

With these developments, Debrecen is quickly becoming a more connected city, both domestically and internationally, benefiting from the growth of the BMW factory and the expanding flight options at the airport.

(visitdebrecen)