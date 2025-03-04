Six Debrecen handball players spend the week with their national team

Petra Füzi-Tóvizi, Vivien Grosch, and Mirtill Petrus are with the Hungarian national team, Jessica Ryde and Kristin Thorleifsdóttir are with the Swedish national team, and Jovana Jovovics is with the Serbian national team this week.

Three players from DVSC SCHAEFFLER are participating in the Hungarian national team’s training camp: Petra Füzi-Tóvizi, Vivien Grosch, and Mirtill Petrus. In addition to training sessions, they will also play a friendly match against Ukraine on March 8, at 14:15, at the BUD Arena. Alongside the players, our head coach, Zoltán Szilágyi, will also be spending the week with the national team as an assistant to Vladimir Golovin.

Jessica Ryde and Kristin Thorleifsdóttir are training with the Swedish national team this week. Sweden will play two friendly matches against Romania, on March 6 in Nyköping and on March 8 in Örebro.

Jovana Jovovics will be playing for the Serbian national team on March 7 and 8. Serbia will face North Macedonia in two friendly matches in Bor.

(Debreceni Nap)