Zsuzsi steam train and the good old Bengali tram Home DKV Retro Weekend in Debrecen

The DKV continues its retro events this year, and March 15th will be all about vintage vehicles in Debrecen. This special day will offer something for fans of buses, trolleybuses, trams, and locomotives.

The event will be kicked off by a 102-year-old lady – the Zsuzsi steam train. The classic “Favázas” and “Bengáli” trams will once again roll through the streets of Debrecen, along with the Ikarus trolleybus making a return. A surprise guest will be the Beaver Tradition Ikarus EAG 94 bus.

SCHEDULES:

Zsuzsi Steam Train:

Ruyter Street Station: 09:30

09:30 Hármashegyalja: 13:00

13:00 Tickets for the Zsuzsi Steam Train are available at nostalgia pricing: Zsuzsi Train Ticket Prices.

“Bengáli” Tram:

Line 1: 11:10, 11:58, 12:46, 13:34, 14:24, 16:46, 17:34

11:10, 11:58, 12:46, 13:34, 14:24, 16:46, 17:34 Line 2: 15:52

15:52 The Bengáli tram is free of charge!

KCSV Tram on Line 2:

Departure from Nagyállomás: 15:56

15:56 The KCSV tram operates under normal pricing.

“Favázas” Tram:

Line 1: 12:54, 13:42, 14:30

12:54, 13:42, 14:30 Registration for the “Favázas” tram will be available soon! This tram is free of charge.

will be available soon! This tram is free of charge. Passengers can only board or alight at Nagyállomás; no stops along the route.

Please note that the tram schedules may change based on the events of March 15th.

Ikarus 280T Trolleybus:

Line 2: Segner Square: 11:00 Köztemető, Main Gate: 11:33

Line 2A: Segner Square: 15:00 MGM: 15:35

Line 2D: Segner Square: 10:00, 12:00, 14:25, 16:00

Line 3: Segner Square: 13:30 Köztemető, Main Gate: 13:55

Line 3A: Segner Square: 17:00 MGM: 17:35

The trolleybus is free of charge!

Ikarus EAG 94 Bus:

Line 31: Departure from Nagyállomás (front station) at 13:00

Departure from (front station) at 13:00 Line 32: Departure from Doberdó Street at 13:30

Departure from at 13:30 Line 2A: Departure from Segner Square at 15:00

Departure from at 15:00 Line 2A: Departure from MGM at 15:35

Departure from at 15:35 Line 2D: Departure from Segner Square at 14:25, 16:00

Departure from at 14:25, 16:00 Line 3A: Departure from Segner Square at 17:00

Departure from at 17:00 Line 3A: Departure from MGM at 17:35

Departure from at 17:35 The Ikarus EAG 94 bus is also free of charge!

Important Note: The Ikarus EAG 94 bus only stops at specific locations along its routes. It will stop at Nagyállomás, Csokonai Theater, Nádor Street, Doberdó Street, Dobozi Housing Estate, MGM, Kistemplom, Árpád Square, and Burgundy Street.

Don’t miss this unique opportunity to step back in time and experience the charm of classic transportation in Debrecen.