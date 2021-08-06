Hawaiian dancers will also entertain Debrecen

The Kultúr-Fröccs program series was launched at the end of May with the aim of reviving the city center after the pandemic, filling the spaces with joy, so that the people of the city can share in the joy of reopening. Those interested could see nearly 80 short individual or small group street productions in several genres, in different locations downtown.

From July, the event was expanded with new venues, a music profile and visual freshness. The program series included downtown restaurants to broaden the palette with jointly feasible events. In addition to Fridays and Saturdays, the program calendar grew on Thursdays, and the organizers now provided opportunities for performances, especially in the vicinity of the terraces. The creators and communities who joined earlier also took part in the sequel.

On the last weekend, those interested can see dance performances.

Friday, August 6th

Shine Oriental Dance, Hawaiian dances – Dosa Palatine Square, 8:00 pm to 8:15 pm

Shine Oriental Dance, Hawaiian dances – Bajcsy-Zsilinszky street, 20: 20-20: 35 hours

Shine Oriental Dance, Hawaiian dances – Kossuth Square-Magda Szabó statue, 20: 40-20: 55 hours

Saturday, August 7th

Feeling Dance and Cheerleading Association – Kossuth tér-Szabó Magda statue, 18: 00-18: 20

Feeling Dance and Cheerleading Association – Bajcsy-Zsilinszky street, 18: 30-18: 50

Feeling Dance and Cheerleading Association – Dósa nádor tér, 19:00

Red Stars Dance Crew – Kossuth tér-Szabó Magda statue, 19:00

Photo: Shine Oriental Dance