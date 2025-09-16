Buses and trams run more frequently in Debrecen during yoUDay

On Wednesday, September 17, 2025, starting at 18:30, yoUDay will take place at Nagyerdei Stadium. To make it easier to reach the event, DKV Zrt. will operate additional services on tram line 1 as well as on bus lines 22 and 24.

Tram line 1:

Services will run every 4–6 minutes between 17:04 and 18:54. From 18:54 until the end of service, trams will follow the regular timetable. After 22:00, additional trams will run from the Aquaticum stop on line 1 towards the Nagyállomás.

Bus lines 22 and 24:

On line 22, additional buses will depart from Vincellér Street at 17:10, 17:40, 18:10, 18:40, 21:40, and 22:15.

On line 24, additional buses will depart from Vincellér Street at 17:15, 17:45, 18:15, 21:30, and 22:10.

(DKV)