It was a bad idea to overtake on Szoboszlói út

The Debrecen police prosecuted a resident of Bocskaikert for a well-founded suspicion of a misconduct caused by the negligent cause of the accident. According to the data of the investigation, the suspect was driving a car in Debrecen, on Szoboszlói út, on December 27, 2020 at about 1:30 p.m.

The driver was driving towards István út when he started overtaking another vehicle, but during the maneuver – as he had not chosen the speed of the car according to the road conditions – he slipped and collided first with the curb and then with a car.

In the traffic accident, the man and his passenger in Bocskaikert were light, while the driver of the other vehicle was seriously injured.

The Traffic Police Department of the Debrecen Police Headquarters performed the necessary procedural acts and sent the resulting documents to the competent prosecutor’s office.

