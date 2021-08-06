He threatened, abused and robbed

A man reported to the police on July 14, 2021, around 2 o’clock, that he and his friend had been abused and tried to be robbed in Debrecen, on Balmazújváros Road. The uniformers immediately went to the scene and listened to the victims, then began witness research as well as data collection. Based on the information obtained, they had an accurate personal description of the perpetrator, who was thus apprehended near the scene within an hour. The 28-year-old local resident was taken to the police station, where after questioning the suspect, he was taken into criminal custody and made a motion to arrest him.

According to the investigation, the suspect complained that the victims were listening to music on the street. Although they were already in the industrial area of ​​the city, outside the residential area, he decided that he would teach the two men more. He hit them both and instructed them to apologize to him and his girlfriend who was with him. Their request was granted, but it was not enough for him. First he took an iron tube from the trunk of his bike, then pulled a knife out of his pocket and demanded money and valuables from them. His booty ended up being just a box of cigarettes. At his interrogation, he made a detailed confession to the investigators.

The Debrecen Police Headquarters investigated him on the basis of a well-founded suspicion of committing an armed robbery and a criminal attempt to commit serious bodily harm. The police officers took the necessary procedural steps and sent the resulting documents to the competent prosecutor’s office.

police.hu