He never had a license, plus he was barred from driving

The patrols in Debrecen, on Balmazújvárosi út, checked a car on July 22, 2021 around 7 p.m. During the certification, it turned out that the driver of the car never had a license, and the Debrecen District Court banned him from driving until April 18, 2022. The uniformed man produced the 51-year-old man from Kabai and prosecuted him for a well-founded suspicion of committing an offense while driving under the ban. He testified at the man’s interrogation.

The Traffic Police Department of the Debrecen Police Headquarters performed the necessary procedural acts and sent the resulting documents to the competent prosecutor’s office.

police.hu