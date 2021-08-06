Police are looking for eyewitnesses of a traffic accident

Traffic Police Department of the Debrecen Police Headquarters 09010 / 1424-7 / 2021. is prosecuted for negligent cause of a road accident on suspicion of committing a misdemeanor.

According to the available data, a man was driving a truck in Debrecen, on Panoráma út – from Erdőspuszta towards 4808 road – on July 2, 2021 at around 4:45 p.m. arriving at the intersection of 4808 Road, the driver drives the “Stop! Priority is mandatory! ” despite a signboard, did not give priority to a motorcyclist, so they collided. The man driving the engine fell and suffered serious injury, according to the primary medical opinion.

In order to clarify the circumstances of the accident, the police ask those who saw the accident to report in person to the Traffic Police Department of the Debrecen Police Headquarters (Debrecen, Sámsoni út 149) or by phone at 06-52 / 457-040, available 24 hours a day. telephone number, the telephone number of the 06-80 / 555-111 Telephone Key, or the 112 toll-free emergency number.

The identity of the whistleblower is always kept confidential by the police!

