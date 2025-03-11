Most wanted internationals in Debrecen

|
Name: ALMRAD ABDULRAHMAN
Full Name at Birth: ALMRAD ABDULRAHMAN
Gender: Male
Place of Birth: ALJARMIA
Date of Birth: March 30, 1984
Citizenship: SYRIAN
The basis for the warrant, name of the crime, classification: HUMAN TRAFFICKING
Name: KRUITBOSCH JOHAN JAN TEUNIS
Full Name at Birth: KRUITBOSCH JOHAN JAN TEUNIS
Gender: Male
Place of Birth: APELDOORN
Date of Birth: September 19, 1945
Citizenship: DUTCH
The basis for the warrant, name of the crime, classification: DRUG ABUSE
Name: BOJANIC GORAN
Full Name at Birth: BOJANIC GORAN
Gender: Male
Place of Birth: SOMBOR
Date of Birth: October 10, 1982
Citizenship: SERBIAN
The basis for the warrant, name of the crime, classification: DRUG TRAFFICKING
Name: LIMANSKI KAMIL ANDRZEJ
Full Name at Birth: LIMANSKI KAMIL ANDRZEJ
Place of Birth: POLAND
Date of Birth: August 24, 1997
Citizenship: POLISH
The basis for the warrant, name of the crime, classification: FAILURE TO PROVIDE ASSISTANCE
Name: GRAHOVAC GORAN
Full Name at Birth: GRAHOVAC GORAN
Gender: Male
Place of Birth: SERBIA
Date of Birth: February 2, 1974
Citizenship: SERBIAN
The basis for the warrant, name of the crime, classification: DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
Name: KHEMYSHYNETS OKSANA
Full Name at Birth: KHEMYSHYNETS OKSANA
Gender: Female
Place of Birth: HUSZT
Date of Birth: August 25, 1995
Citizenship: UKRAINIAN
The basis for the warrant, name of the crime, classification: FORGERY OF OFFICIAL DOCUMENTS
Name: BEREDE ABUJI
Full Name at Birth: MBELEDE ABUCHI
Gender: Male
Place of Birth: LIBERIA
Date of Birth: January 1, 1989
Citizenship: LIBERIAN
The basis for the warrant, name of the crime, classification: FRAUD
Name: MARCHIS CATALIN ANDREI
Gender: Male
Place of Birth: BAIA MARE
Date of Birth: October 17, 1992
Citizenship: ROMANIAN
The basis for the warrant, name of the crime, classification: DEFAMATION
Name: IGBIN OYINDAMOLA HABEEB
Gender: Male
Place of Birth: LAGOS
Date of Birth: January 8, 2001
Citizenship: NIGERIAN
The basis for the warrant, name of the crime, classification: POSSESSION OF NARCOTICS
Name: ABDELFATTAH ABDELRAHMAN YOUSEF MOHAMED
Gender: Male
Place of Birth: ALEXANDRIA
Date of Birth: August 27, 2003
Citizenship: EGYPTIAN
The basis for the warrant, name of the crime, classification: DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
Personal Information
Name: AUDU MARWA SULE
Gender: Male
Place of Birth: ABEOKUTA
Date of Birth: February 23, 1998
Citizenship: NIGERIAN
The basis for the warrant, name of the crime, classification: DRUG TRAFFICKING
Name: DAVAADORJ ANKHBAYAR
Full Name at Birth: DAVAADORJ ANKHBAYAR
Gender: Male
Place of Birth: ULAANBAATAR
Date of Birth: January 17, 2000
Citizenship: MONGOLIAN
The basis for the warrant, name of the crime, classification: POSSESSION OF DRUGS
Personal Information
Name: NAZEM OMAR MONTHER
Full Name at Birth: NAZEM OMAR MONTHER
Gender: Male
Place of Birth: BAGHDAD
Date of Birth: October 23, 1989
Citizenship: SWEDISH
The basis for the warrant, name of the crime, classification: DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
Name: AHMED ABDALLA ASHRAF ALI MOHAMED
Full Name at Birth: AHMED ABDALLA ASHRAF ALI MOHAMED
Gender: Male
Place of Birth: CAIRO
Date of Birth: July 9, 1998
Citizenship: EGYPTIAN
The basis for the warrant, name of the crime, classification: DEFAMATION
Name: NAHAUNI AMINU MAMMAN
Full Name at Birth: NAHAUNI AMINU MAMMAN
Place of Birth: NIGERIA
Date of Birth: October 20, 1997
Citizenship: NIGERIAN
The basis for the warrant, name of the crime, classification: THEFT
Name: ALQUATHANI HAMAD ABDULRAHMAN
Gender: Male
Place of Birth: SAUDI ARABIA
Date of Birth: June 15, 1989
Citizenship: SAUDI
The basis for the warrant, name of the crime, classification: DISTURBANCE
Name: FARROKH ZADEH VAILIOLLAH
Gender: Male
Place of Birth: IRAN
Date of Birth: October 20, 1994
Citizenship: IRANIAN
The basis for the warrant, name of the crime, classification: THEFT
Name: COLETTA ANTONIO
Full Name at Birth: COLETTA ANTONIO
Gender: Male
Place of Birth: TORRECUSO, ITALY
Date of Birth: July 18, 1961
Citizenship: ITALIAN
The basis for the warrant, name of the crime, classification: CAUSING A ROAD ACCIDENT
Name: GERGES ABANOUB SAMIR AYAD
Full Name at Birth: GERGES ABANOUB SAMIR AYAD
Gender: Male
Place of Birth: MENIA, EGYPT
Date of Birth: November 3, 1999
Citizenship: EGYPTIAN
The basis for the warrant, name of the crime, classification: FRAUD
Name: ORINAS MODESTAS
Full Name at Birth: ORINAS MODESTAS
Gender: Male
Place of Birth: KAUNAS, LITHUANIA
Date of Birth: March 12, 1967
Citizenship: LITHUANIAN
The basis for the warrant, name of the crime, classification: DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|