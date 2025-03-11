Most wanted internationals in Debrecen

In this article, we have compiled a list of criminals with ties to Debrecen who are currently wanted under active arrest warrants, according to police.hu.

These individuals are accused of various serious crimes, ranging from human trafficking to drug-related offenses, and efforts to apprehend them are ongoing. Their criminal activities span across multiple countries, but their connection to Debrecen makes their pursuit a local priority as well.

Name: ALMRAD ABDULRAHMAN

Full Name at Birth: ALMRAD ABDULRAHMAN

Gender: Male

Place of Birth: ALJARMIA

Date of Birth: March 30, 1984

Citizenship: SYRIAN The basis for the warrant, name of the crime, classification: HUMAN TRAFFICKING Name: KRUITBOSCH JOHAN JAN TEUNIS

Full Name at Birth: KRUITBOSCH JOHAN JAN TEUNIS

Gender: Male

Place of Birth: APELDOORN

Date of Birth: September 19, 1945

Citizenship: DUTCH The basis for the warrant, name of the crime, classification: DRUG ABUSE Name: BOJANIC GORAN

Full Name at Birth: BOJANIC GORAN

Gender: Male

Place of Birth: SOMBOR

Date of Birth: October 10, 1982

Citizenship: SERBIAN The basis for the warrant, name of the crime, classification: DRUG TRAFFICKING Name: LIMANSKI KAMIL ANDRZEJ

Full Name at Birth: LIMANSKI KAMIL ANDRZEJ

Place of Birth: POLAND

Date of Birth: August 24, 1997

Citizenship: POLISH The basis for the warrant, name of the crime, classification: FAILURE TO PROVIDE ASSISTANCE Name: GRAHOVAC GORAN

Full Name at Birth: GRAHOVAC GORAN

Gender: Male

Place of Birth: SERBIA

Date of Birth: February 2, 1974

Citizenship: SERBIAN The basis for the warrant, name of the crime, classification: DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE Name: KHEMYSHYNETS OKSANA

Full Name at Birth: KHEMYSHYNETS OKSANA

Gender: Female

Place of Birth: HUSZT

Date of Birth: August 25, 1995

Citizenship: UKRAINIAN The basis for the warrant, name of the crime, classification: FORGERY OF OFFICIAL DOCUMENTS Name: BEREDE ABUJI

Full Name at Birth: MBELEDE ABUCHI

Gender: Male

Place of Birth: LIBERIA

Date of Birth: January 1, 1989

Citizenship: LIBERIAN The basis for the warrant, name of the crime, classification: FRAUD Name: MARCHIS CATALIN ANDREI

Gender: Male

Place of Birth: BAIA MARE

Date of Birth: October 17, 1992

Citizenship: ROMANIAN The basis for the warrant, name of the crime, classification: DEFAMATION Name: IGBIN OYINDAMOLA HABEEB

Gender: Male

Place of Birth: LAGOS

Date of Birth: January 8, 2001

Citizenship: NIGERIAN The basis for the warrant, name of the crime, classification: POSSESSION OF NARCOTICS Name: ABDELFATTAH ABDELRAHMAN YOUSEF MOHAMED

Gender: Male

Place of Birth: ALEXANDRIA

Date of Birth: August 27, 2003

Citizenship: EGYPTIAN The basis for the warrant, name of the crime, classification: DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE Personal Information

Name: AUDU MARWA SULE

Gender: Male

Place of Birth: ABEOKUTA

Date of Birth: February 23, 1998

Citizenship: NIGERIAN The basis for the warrant, name of the crime, classification: DRUG TRAFFICKING Name: DAVAADORJ ANKHBAYAR

Full Name at Birth: DAVAADORJ ANKHBAYAR

Gender: Male

Place of Birth: ULAANBAATAR

Date of Birth: January 17, 2000

Citizenship: MONGOLIAN The basis for the warrant, name of the crime, classification: POSSESSION OF DRUGS Personal Information

Name: NAZEM OMAR MONTHER

Full Name at Birth: NAZEM OMAR MONTHER

Gender: Male

Place of Birth: BAGHDAD

Date of Birth: October 23, 1989

Citizenship: SWEDISH The basis for the warrant, name of the crime, classification: DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE Name: AHMED ABDALLA ASHRAF ALI MOHAMED

Full Name at Birth: AHMED ABDALLA ASHRAF ALI MOHAMED

Gender: Male

Place of Birth: CAIRO

Date of Birth: July 9, 1998

Citizenship: EGYPTIAN The basis for the warrant, name of the crime, classification: DEFAMATION Name: NAHAUNI AMINU MAMMAN

Full Name at Birth: NAHAUNI AMINU MAMMAN

Place of Birth: NIGERIA

Date of Birth: October 20, 1997

Citizenship: NIGERIAN The basis for the warrant, name of the crime, classification: THEFT Name: ALQUATHANI HAMAD ABDULRAHMAN

Gender: Male

Place of Birth: SAUDI ARABIA

Date of Birth: June 15, 1989

Citizenship: SAUDI The basis for the warrant, name of the crime, classification: DISTURBANCE Name: FARROKH ZADEH VAILIOLLAH

Gender: Male

Place of Birth: IRAN

Date of Birth: October 20, 1994

Citizenship: IRANIAN The basis for the warrant, name of the crime, classification: THEFT Name: COLETTA ANTONIO

Full Name at Birth: COLETTA ANTONIO

Gender: Male

Place of Birth: TORRECUSO, ITALY

Date of Birth: July 18, 1961

Citizenship: ITALIAN The basis for the warrant, name of the crime, classification: CAUSING A ROAD ACCIDENT Name: GERGES ABANOUB SAMIR AYAD

Full Name at Birth: GERGES ABANOUB SAMIR AYAD

Gender: Male

Place of Birth: MENIA, EGYPT

Date of Birth: November 3, 1999

Citizenship: EGYPTIAN The basis for the warrant, name of the crime, classification: FRAUD Name: ORINAS MODESTAS

Full Name at Birth: ORINAS MODESTAS

Gender: Male

Place of Birth: KAUNAS, LITHUANIA

Date of Birth: March 12, 1967

Citizenship: LITHUANIAN The basis for the warrant, name of the crime, classification: DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

Name: MOURAD RAGAB ELMAHALLAWY YOUSSEF WAEL

Full Name at Birth:

Gender: Male

Place of Birth: CAIRO

Date of Birth: 2005-12-23

Citizenship: EGYPTIAN Basis for the warrant, crime name, classification: THEFT Name: KALE SAKSHI GORAKHMNATH

Full Name at Birth:

Gender: Female

Place of Birth: VASIND-THANE

Date of Birth: 1999-10-06

Citizenship: INDIAN Basis for the warrant, crime name, classification: THEFT Name: OKARO OGOCHUKWU ANITA

Full Name at Birth:

Gender: Female

Place of Birth: ONITSHA

Date of Birth: 1998-10-22

Citizenship: NIGERIAN Basis for the warrant, crime name, classification: MONEY LAUNDERING