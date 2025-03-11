Most wanted internationals in Debrecen

Police
Bácsi ÉvaLeave a Comment on Most wanted internationals in Debrecen

In this article, we have compiled a list of criminals with ties to Debrecen who are currently wanted under active arrest warrants, according to police.hu.

These individuals are accused of various serious crimes, ranging from human trafficking to drug-related offenses, and efforts to apprehend them are ongoing. Their criminal activities span across multiple countries, but their connection to Debrecen makes their pursuit a local priority as well.

Name: ALMRAD ABDULRAHMAN
Full Name at Birth: ALMRAD ABDULRAHMAN
Gender: Male
Place of Birth: ALJARMIA
Date of Birth: March 30, 1984
Citizenship: SYRIAN

The basis for the warrant, name of the crime, classification: HUMAN TRAFFICKING

Name: KRUITBOSCH JOHAN JAN TEUNIS
Full Name at Birth: KRUITBOSCH JOHAN JAN TEUNIS
Gender: Male
Place of Birth: APELDOORN
Date of Birth: September 19, 1945
Citizenship: DUTCH

The basis for the warrant, name of the crime, classification: DRUG ABUSE

Name: BOJANIC GORAN
Full Name at Birth: BOJANIC GORAN
Gender: Male
Place of Birth: SOMBOR
Date of Birth: October 10, 1982
Citizenship: SERBIAN

The basis for the warrant, name of the crime, classification: DRUG TRAFFICKING

Name: LIMANSKI KAMIL ANDRZEJ
Full Name at Birth: LIMANSKI KAMIL ANDRZEJ
Place of Birth: POLAND
Date of Birth: August 24, 1997
Citizenship: POLISH

The basis for the warrant, name of the crime, classification: FAILURE TO PROVIDE ASSISTANCE

Name: GRAHOVAC GORAN
Full Name at Birth: GRAHOVAC GORAN
Gender: Male
Place of Birth: SERBIA
Date of Birth: February 2, 1974
Citizenship: SERBIAN

The basis for the warrant, name of the crime, classification: DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

Name: KHEMYSHYNETS OKSANA
Full Name at Birth: KHEMYSHYNETS OKSANA
Gender: Female
Place of Birth: HUSZT
Date of Birth: August 25, 1995
Citizenship: UKRAINIAN

The basis for the warrant, name of the crime, classification: FORGERY OF OFFICIAL DOCUMENTS

Name: BEREDE ABUJI
Full Name at Birth: MBELEDE ABUCHI
Gender: Male
Place of Birth: LIBERIA
Date of Birth: January 1, 1989
Citizenship: LIBERIAN

The basis for the warrant, name of the crime, classification: FRAUD

Name: MARCHIS CATALIN ANDREI
Gender: Male
Place of Birth: BAIA MARE
Date of Birth: October 17, 1992
Citizenship: ROMANIAN

The basis for the warrant, name of the crime, classification: DEFAMATION

Name: IGBIN OYINDAMOLA HABEEB
Gender: Male
Place of Birth: LAGOS
Date of Birth: January 8, 2001
Citizenship: NIGERIAN

The basis for the warrant, name of the crime, classification: POSSESSION OF NARCOTICS

Name: ABDELFATTAH ABDELRAHMAN YOUSEF MOHAMED
Gender: Male
Place of Birth: ALEXANDRIA
Date of Birth: August 27, 2003
Citizenship: EGYPTIAN

The basis for the warrant, name of the crime, classification: DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

Personal Information
Name: AUDU MARWA SULE
Gender: Male
Place of Birth: ABEOKUTA
Date of Birth: February 23, 1998
Citizenship: NIGERIAN

The basis for the warrant, name of the crime, classification: DRUG TRAFFICKING

Name: DAVAADORJ ANKHBAYAR
Full Name at Birth: DAVAADORJ ANKHBAYAR
Gender: Male
Place of Birth: ULAANBAATAR
Date of Birth: January 17, 2000
Citizenship: MONGOLIAN

The basis for the warrant, name of the crime, classification: POSSESSION OF DRUGS

Personal Information
Name: NAZEM OMAR MONTHER
Full Name at Birth: NAZEM OMAR MONTHER
Gender: Male
Place of Birth: BAGHDAD
Date of Birth: October 23, 1989
Citizenship: SWEDISH

The basis for the warrant, name of the crime, classification: DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

Name: AHMED ABDALLA ASHRAF ALI MOHAMED
Full Name at Birth: AHMED ABDALLA ASHRAF ALI MOHAMED
Gender: Male
Place of Birth: CAIRO
Date of Birth: July 9, 1998
Citizenship: EGYPTIAN

The basis for the warrant, name of the crime, classification: DEFAMATION

Name: NAHAUNI AMINU MAMMAN
Full Name at Birth: NAHAUNI AMINU MAMMAN
Place of Birth: NIGERIA
Date of Birth: October 20, 1997
Citizenship: NIGERIAN

The basis for the warrant, name of the crime, classification: THEFT

Name: ALQUATHANI HAMAD ABDULRAHMAN
Gender: Male
Place of Birth: SAUDI ARABIA
Date of Birth: June 15, 1989
Citizenship: SAUDI

The basis for the warrant, name of the crime, classification: DISTURBANCE

Name: FARROKH ZADEH VAILIOLLAH
Gender: Male
Place of Birth: IRAN
Date of Birth: October 20, 1994
Citizenship: IRANIAN

The basis for the warrant, name of the crime, classification: THEFT

Name: COLETTA ANTONIO
Full Name at Birth: COLETTA ANTONIO
Gender: Male
Place of Birth: TORRECUSO, ITALY
Date of Birth: July 18, 1961
Citizenship: ITALIAN

The basis for the warrant, name of the crime, classification: CAUSING A ROAD ACCIDENT

Name: GERGES ABANOUB SAMIR AYAD
Full Name at Birth: GERGES ABANOUB SAMIR AYAD
Gender: Male
Place of Birth: MENIA, EGYPT
Date of Birth: November 3, 1999
Citizenship: EGYPTIAN

The basis for the warrant, name of the crime, classification: FRAUD

Name: ORINAS MODESTAS
Full Name at Birth: ORINAS MODESTAS
Gender: Male
Place of Birth: KAUNAS, LITHUANIA
Date of Birth: March 12, 1967
Citizenship: LITHUANIAN

The basis for the warrant, name of the crime, classification: DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

Name: MOURAD RAGAB ELMAHALLAWY YOUSSEF WAEL
Full Name at Birth:
Gender: Male
Place of Birth: CAIRO
Date of Birth: 2005-12-23
Citizenship: EGYPTIAN

Basis for the warrant, crime name, classification: THEFT

Name: KALE SAKSHI GORAKHMNATH
Full Name at Birth:
Gender: Female
Place of Birth: VASIND-THANE
Date of Birth: 1999-10-06
Citizenship: INDIAN

Basis for the warrant, crime name, classification: THEFT

Name: OKARO OGOCHUKWU ANITA
Full Name at Birth:
Gender: Female
Place of Birth: ONITSHA
Date of Birth: 1998-10-22
Citizenship: NIGERIAN

Basis for the warrant, crime name, classification: MONEY LAUNDERING

For further inquiries or to provide any information, you can contact the issuing authority at the following details:

Notification address: 4024 DEBRECEN, BUDA É. ST. 4.

Phone: 52 / 515-400 / 23-57

By assisting in their capture, the community can contribute to making Debrecen and the surrounding areas safer for everyone.

Related Posts

Brutal dog torturers were convicted in Berettyóújfalu

Bácsi Éva

Police news: Summary for 5 February

Tractor and Car Collided Near Komádi – One Person Taken to Hospital

Tóháti Zsuzsa

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *