Innovative collaboration and proactive flexibility: presentation by Zoltán Szilvássy

On Tuesday, March 11th, Zoltán Szilvássy, the Rector of the University of Debrecen, will deliver a lecture titled “Quadruple Helix Innovation Structure and Proactive Flexibility” at the opening of the DEViK Club’s spring season.

This presentation will focus on the collaborative system that has been established through years of cooperation between the university, industrial companies, regional government, and financial institutions. It will also provide insights into the roles of these key players and the achievements made together over the years.

Date: Tuesday, March 11, 2025, 16:30
Location: Böszörményi Úti Campus, Kazánház (Böszörményi Út 138.)

