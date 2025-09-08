The first “Debrecen-built” BMW has been presented

BMW has unveiled the first series-produced Neue Klasse model. The new-generation BMW iX3 is the first Neue Klasse model to be manufactured at the BMW Group’s newly built plant in Debrecen. The leaders of the University of Debrecen also attended the presentation.

BMW is presenting the first series-produced Neue Klasse model. The new-generation BMW iX3 is a purely electric Sports Activity Vehicle (SAV) that gives customers their first taste of the new era of “Sheer Driving Pleasure.” The completely new design language lends the model a distinctive appearance that faithfully reflects technological progress. The sixth-generation BMW eDrive technology, a range of up to 805 kilometers, and a maximum charging capacity of 400 kW set new benchmarks in efficiency and long-distance usability.

The new electronic and software architecture, with four so-called “superbrain” high-performance computers, makes the first Neue Klasse model more intelligent and future-proof than ever before. The “Heart of Joy” drivetrain and driving dynamics management technology ensures unparalleled handling and precision, while the latest automated driving systems optimize the symbiotic cooperation between human and vehicle. A defining feature of the new BMW iX3’s digital user experience is the BMW Panoramic iDrive display and vehicle control technology, which elevates the brand’s legendary intuitive operation and driver focus to a new level. The comprehensive sustainability concept reduces the vehicle’s total life cycle carbon footprint by more than 30 percent compared to its predecessor.

At the launch of the new model, the University of Debrecen’s rector Zoltán Szilvássy and chancellor Zoltán Bács participated alongside Hans-Peter Kemser, CEO and president of BMW Manufacturing Hungary Kft., and mayor László Papp.

Production of the first Neue Klasse model will begin at the BMW Group’s newly constructed Debrecen plant. From autumn 2025, the first purely electric SAV model, the BMW iX3 50 xDrive, will roll off the production line (electricity consumption, combined: 17.9 – 15.1 kWh/100 km; CO₂ class: A; range: 678 – 805 km; preliminary WLTP figures). It will feature an output of 345 kW/500 hp and electric all-wheel drive.

Later, additional purely electric variants will follow, including an entry-level model. The new BMW iX3 will be launched in Europe in spring 2026, and in the United States in summer 2026. Also in spring 2026, production and delivery of a version tailored to Chinese customers will begin at the company’s Shenyang plant.

(unideb.hu)