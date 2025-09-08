Due to an accident, tram line 2 is operating in two sections

Bácsi Éva

An accident occurred in the area of the Árpád Vezér Primary School stop.

During the police investigation, tram line 2 will operate in two sections: between Nagyállomás and Kálvin Square, and between Kölcsey Center (Hunyadi János Street) and St. László Greek Catholic High School. A shuttle service is transporting passengers between St. László Greek Catholic High School and Doberdó Street, as well as between Árpád Vezér Primary School and Kölcsey Center (Hunyadi János Street).

Tickets validated at the start of the journey remain valid after transfers.

Update: DKV tram line 2 is running again on the full route

The police investigation of the accident that occurred near the Árpád Vezér Primary School stop has been completed, and tram line 2 is once again running on the full route without interruptions.

