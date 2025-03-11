Hungary’s inflation in February 2025: consumer prices increased by 5.6 %

In February 2025, consumer prices were on average 5.6% higher than a year earlier. Over the course of a month, consumer prices rose by an average of 0.8%, with food prices increasing by 1.2%, according to a report published on Tuesday by the Hungarian Central Statistical Office (KSH).

Compared to February of last year, food prices increased by 7.1%, including a 44.3% rise in flour prices, a 27.5% increase in cooking oil, 24.7% in eggs, 22.5% in milk, 19.2% in butter and margarine, 16.1% in coffee, 14.5% in fruit and vegetable juices, 13.8% in chocolate and cocoa, and 10.9% in dairy products. However, the price of pasta decreased by 4.4% within the category.

According to the KSH report, service prices rose by 9.2%, with postal services up by 16.8%, telephone and internet services by 14.9%, rent by 12.2%, home maintenance and repairs by 10.4%, vehicle repair and maintenance by 10.3%, and personal care services by 9.4%.

Alcoholic beverages and tobacco prices increased by 5.0%, with tobacco prices rising by 4.9%.

Durable goods became 1.6% more expensive, including an 18.9% increase in jewelry prices, 6.6% in new cars, and 2.9% in furniture, while used car prices dropped by 2.9%.

Household energy costs decreased by 0.2%, with firewood prices down by 4.9%, while bottled gas increased by 10.1%, electricity by 0.6%, and piped gas by 0.1%.

Vehicle fuel prices increased by 3.8%, while medicine and medical products rose by 3.2% over the past year.

Compared to January, consumer prices increased by an average of 0.8% within a month. Food prices rose by 1.2%, including a 5.4% rise in cooking oil, 5.2% in coffee, 4.4% in margarine, 3.8% in seasonal food items (potatoes, fresh vegetables, and fruits), 3.3% in bread, 2.7% in cold cuts and sausages, 2.3% in chocolate and cocoa, 2.0% in butter and margarine, and 1.9% in poultry meat. Meanwhile, milk prices dropped by 2.6% and pork prices by 0.8%.

Service prices increased by 1.2% within a month, with personal care services up by 1.6%, vehicle repair and maintenance by 1.5%, and home maintenance and repairs by 1.4%. The price of alcoholic beverages and tobacco rose by 1.1%, including a 2.5% increase in alcohol prices.

Household energy costs increased by 0.2% on average, with bottled gas up by 1.2% and piped gas by 0.3%. However, vehicle fuel prices fell by 0.9%, according to the KSH report.

(MTI)