The air in Debrecen is very bad

Debrecen’s air quality is classified as heavily polluted by the Hungaromet monitoring station on Kalotaszeg Square. The situation is slightly better on Hajnal Street, where it is considered “only” polluted.

It is revealed that airborne dust is the main issue at both locations.

The air is heavily polluted in Nyíregyháza, the Sajó Valley, and Békéscsaba as well. In other parts of the country, air pollution levels are more favorable.

Improvement is expected from today with the arrival of a front, and according to the forecast, the often rainy and occasionally windy weather on Tuesday and Wednesday will likely continue, resulting in further improvement in air quality.