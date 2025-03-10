Bocskai Memorial Tournament: 168 boxers from 11 countries will compete in Debrecen

Under the auspices of World Boxing (WB), the first domestic boxing tournament of the year will take place in Debrecen this week, where the 69th Bocskai István Memorial Tournament will be held from Tuesday to Saturday.

Last month, the Hungarian Boxing Association (MÖSZ) joined the World Boxing Federation, which has been preliminarily recognized by the International Olympic Committee, and the fights will take place at the Oláh Gábor Street Hall in the official 10 women’s and 10 men’s weight classes of the WB.

One of Europe’s largest and most traditional boxing tournaments is usually held in early February, but this year, the schedule has been adjusted. According to MÖSZ’s announcement on Monday, they are still looking for the ideal time slot for the event in the dense international competition calendar.

A total of 103 male boxers and 65 female boxers have registered. Alongside the host Hungarian fighters, participants are coming from 11 countries across two continents.

Nearly the entire Hungarian top tier will be competing, with the exception of Olympic fifth-place finisher Richárd Kovács, as well as Levente Kiss and Dominik Énekes, who will miss the tournament due to health reasons. Among the competitors is local pride, the European silver medalist from last year, Attila Bernáth.

The finals on Saturday will be broadcast live on M4 Sport, and the entire tournament can be followed on MÖSZ’s YouTube channel.

Men’s Weight Classes: 50, 55, 60, 65, 70, 75, 80, 85, 90, and +90 kg.

Women’s Weight Classes: 48, 51, 54, 57, 60, 65, 70, 75, 80, and +80 kg.

69th Bocskai István Memorial Tournament Schedule: