Prince Frederik of Luxembourg has passed away at the age of 22 due to a rare disease, as confirmed by the family, with the announcement being reported by the Luxembourg Times, an English-language news portal from Luxembourg.

According to the report, the youngest son of Prince Henri of Luxembourg’s cousin died in Paris on March 1, after a long battle with a rare genetic disorder.

The disorder, known as POLG mitochondrial disease, was diagnosed at the age of 14 in the son of Prince Robert of Luxembourg, the cousin of Grand Duke Henri.

In a statement posted on the website of the POLG Foundation, which was established by Prince Frederik’s father, he wrote: “On February 28, close to Rare Disease Day, our beloved son invited us to his room to speak with him one last time. After he gave us his farewell, he left us with an old family joke,” the statement read.

According to the foundation, POLG is a genetic disorder that deprives the body’s cells of energy, leading to a progressive breakdown in function and causing deficiencies in multiple organs, including the brain, nerves, liver, intestines, muscles, swallowing, and eye function. Once considered rare, mitochondrial disorders now affect one in every 5,000 people worldwide, making it the second most commonly diagnosed serious genetic disease after cystic fibrosis. There is no effective treatment for the disorder.

(MTI)