Green waste collection starts in Debrecen

This week marks the beginning of green waste collection in Debrecen. However, residents should pay attention to whether their waste will be collected on odd or even weeks.

The separate collection of garden waste starts in the 11th week of March, with most city districts having their waste collected on odd weeks. Exceptions include Tégláskert, Epreskert, and Boldogfalvikert, where collection will take place on even weeks by the employees of A.K.S.D. Kft.

If you’re unsure about the collection schedule, you can use the search tool on the A.K.S.D. website for assistance. Those who do not yet have waste collection bags can still request them.

(Debreceni Nap)