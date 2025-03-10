Rain arriving to Hungary in multiple waves this week

A week of variable weather is expected, with multiple waves of rain and frequent strong, sometimes stormy winds. The maximum temperature will be around 20°C, according to the forecast from HungaroMet Zrt.

Monday: High-altitude clouds will thicken over larger areas from the southwest during the day, gradually filtering and disrupting sunshine. In the second half of the day, scattered showers may occur as they move northeast from the southwest. The south and southwest winds will be brisk, with strong or even stormy gusts, especially in the northern part of Transdanubia. The highest daytime temperature will generally range between 18-23°C, though it may remain cooler in the southwest.

Tuesday: The sky will be mostly overcast, but cloud cover will start to break and decrease from the southwest in the late afternoon. Rain and showers are expected in several places, with the main area of precipitation arriving in the second half of the day, primarily affecting the southeastern part of the country. Thunder may occur in some areas, and the southerly winds will freshen over large areas. Morning temperatures will range from 3-11°C, while daytime highs will be between 12-19°C.

Wednesday: Clouds will increase again, with showers and thunderstorms likely in several places, though sunshine will appear at times almost everywhere. The southerly winds will be brisk, with occasional strong gusts, mainly in northern Transdanubia. Morning lows will be between 3-9°C, and maximum temperatures will range from 16-22°C.

Thursday: Partly cloudy skies are expected, with several hours of sunshine, though scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms may occur. The south and southwest winds will strengthen in many places. Morning lows will be between 5-10°C, with daytime highs of 15-20°C.

Friday: Cloud cover will increase again from the southwest, bringing rain and showers in several areas, with isolated thunderstorms possible. The south and southwest winds will be accompanied by strong gusts in several places. Morning temperatures will range from 4-10°C, while daytime highs will be between 17-22°C.

Saturday, March 15 – National Holiday: Cloud cover will break up and decrease, leading to partly cloudy skies with several hours of sunshine. However, scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms may still occur. The southerly winds will freshen and may strengthen in some areas. Morning lows will be between 5-11°C, with afternoon highs ranging from 17-22°C.

Sunday: Cloud cover may increase again significantly, with widespread chances of rain and showers, and isolated thunderstorms possible. The wind will shift from the south to the northwest and north, potentially strengthening. Morning lows will be between 4-9°C, while maximum temperatures will range from 9-17°C.

