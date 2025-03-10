Hortobágyi Vadaspark closed indefinitely

Due to the need to prevent the spread of the contagious foot-and-mouth disease affecting cloven-hoofed animals, the Hortobágyi Vadaspark will remain closed indefinitely starting from March 8, 2025. The “Stork Release at Hortobágyi Vadaspark” event scheduled for March 15 will also be canceled, according to the Hortobágy National Park Directorate.

The Last Outbreak in Hungary Was More Than 50 Years Ago

Foot-and-mouth disease has been detected in Hungary. The virus was identified by the National Food Chain Safety Office (Nébih) laboratory in a cattle farm in Kis Bajcsa, Győr-Moson-Sopron county, announced Szabolcs Pásztor, the national chief veterinarian, at a press conference in Budapest on Friday.

He emphasized that symptoms of the disease were observed on March 3 at a farm housing around 1,400 cattle. Infected animals displayed high fever, lethargy, and characteristic blister-like lesions on their mouths and hooves.

The local animal health authority immediately placed the farm under quarantine and imposed restrictive measures in the surrounding area, as stated by the chief veterinarian.

Szabolcs Pásztor noted that this disease had last occurred in Hungary in 1973.

He explained that the veterinarian attending the farm notified the authorities on March 5, and a sampling was conducted alongside an on-site inspection. Based on the clinical symptoms, the authorities ordered restrictive measures and placed the facility under quarantine. The presence of the virus was confirmed by Nébih on March 6.

The disease is highly contagious, affecting all cloven-hoofed animals, including cattle, pigs, sheep, goats, buffaloes, and others. While it is not dangerous to humans, it causes severe economic damage in livestock populations. Infected animals cannot be treated, and if one animal becomes infected on a farm, all cloven-hoofed animals must be culled.

The circumstances surrounding the virus’s entry are being investigated through an epidemiological inquiry, including examining shipments from the affected farms during the incubation period. The risk of spread is being assessed, and epidemiological measures will be determined based on the level of risk.

The chief veterinarian stated that the epidemiological situation is extraordinary, which is why the restrictions are extremely strict. Currently, nationwide restrictions are justified, as well as measures covering the entire Transdanubian region. In this region, there will be a complete ban on the movement of susceptible animals for at least 72 hours. Following this, animals may only be sent for immediate slaughter until at least March 17. The export of susceptible animals has been suspended.

The authorities are conducting a survey of all farms within a 10-kilometer radius of the affected Kis Bajcsa farm, taking samples from animals to test for the virus. Hunting is prohibited in this area. Additionally, blood samples from susceptible wild animals across all of Győr county are being tested for the virus, with the results sent to the Nébih laboratory. These tests are being conducted at the state’s expense.

The Ministry of Agriculture, Nébih, and the entire animal health authority are doing everything possible to control the outbreak, assist the affected producers, and provide compensation. The measures will be continuously reviewed based on the evolution of the epidemic situation. It is essential for owners of susceptible species to comply with the biosecurity regulations, including the strict measures imposed, and to immediately report any suspected illness in their animals to their veterinarian, according to Szabolcs Pásztor.

(Debreceni Nap)