A man from Debrecen sold drugs near schools

Police have concluded their investigation against a 37-year-old man from Debrecen who sold various types of drugs.

Back in the spring of 2023, Debrecen investigators received information that a local man was selling crystal meth, ecstasy, speed, and marijuana. Detectives immediately launched an investigation, and shortly after, with the assistance of the Cívis Public Area Support Unit, they caught the dealer in the act of handing over drugs in a parking lot, along with three buyers.

During interrogations, the list of drug users involved grew. It was revealed that the man showed no regard for anyone and even sold illegal substances near schools, including to minors. During searches, suspicious substances were found at multiple locations, and in the dealer’s apartment, police seized tools for drug distribution, phones, and cash. This operation prevented nearly eighty doses of narcotics from hitting the streets, which could have earned the dealer more than 250,000 forints in illegal profit.

The investigators took the 37-year-old man into custody and proposed his arrest, which was ordered by the court on September 22, 2023. He now faces charges of drug trafficking, while 13 consumers must answer for drug possession. Police have completed their investigation and forwarded the case files to the prosecution.

Speed is an amphetamine derivative with a strong stimulant effect, which can cause a heart attack even after the first use.

Marijuana use weakens the immune system, making users more susceptible to illnesses and infections. It can also increase the risk of suicide and schizophrenia.

Crystal meth, also known as methamphetamine, is a psychoactive substance named after its white, crystalline appearance. It causes strong psychological addiction and, in the long term, leads to irreversible health damage. It is considered a cheap, synthetic drug on the black market, often contaminated with other substances, making it one of the most dangerous party drugs.

(police.hu)