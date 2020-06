Debrecen’s new Aquaticum Spa and Bath opens its gates on 20th June, 2020.

On this special occasion, the spa is waiting for its visitors for a unique beach marathon program series which lasts from Saturday morning till Sunday evening.

The spa will be open between 6:00 am and 11:00 pm on Saturday (20th June), and between 6:00 am and 8:00 pm on Sunday (21st June).

In case you have a Debrecen Card, you can have about 30% discount at the beach.

debreceninap.hu