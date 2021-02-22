Hockey: DEAC finished the regular season in fourth place

Debrecen closes the regular season of hockey Erste Liga fourth, after beating MAC HKB Újbuda 4-2 at home on Sunday.

In the match of the parties fighting for the fourth place, the Hajdúság team took the lead in the 8th minute after Dominik Novotny’s good recognition of the situation. At the end of the third, the game was stopped for a long time due to an injury: István Terbócs was left on the ice after a collision, the MAC player had to be taken down on a stretcher.

In the middle of the meeting, he increased his advantage at a human disadvantage through DEAC Jan Dalecky, with a hit by István Sofron, who was beautified in the MAC forum, but even before the break, the two-goal difference was restored: Vladimir Kulesov was successful.

In the final act, Orban Brance’s goal was increasingly closed with the goal of the capital, which also brought down the goalkeeper in his hair for equalization, taking advantage of this, Dalecky scored again and decided the match.

Thanks to this success, Debrecen, who played its last regular season match, took fourth place in the regular season, which gives him a field advantage in the playoffs. The commissioner will close the regular season against Újpest on the fifth MAC on Thursday.

Result, Erste Liga, regular season:

DEAC-MAC HKB Újbuda 4-2 (1-0, 2-1, 1-1)

Previously:

Corona Brasov Wolves (Romania) – FTC-Telekom 2-5 (1-3, 0-0, 1-2)

Table A:

1. FTC-Telekom 36 20 6 3 7 149-107 75 points

2. Corona Brasov Wolves 33 21 3 5 4 132- 81 74

3. Sport Club Miercurea Ciuc 36 21 3 2 10 171-121 71

4. DEAC 36 18 3 3 12 126-100 63

5. MAC HKB Újbuda 35 15 5 4 11 133-111 59

6. UTE 34 14 4 4 12 135-121 54

7. Gyergyó Hockey Club 33 13 2 9 9 80- 91 52

8. Opten Vasas HC 33 8 1 3 21 96-130 29

9. Titans 34 4 4 3 23 83-151 23

10. Dunaújváros Steel Bulls 36 2 6 1 27 88-180 19