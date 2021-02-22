New atmosphere at the university theater

The musical theater of the University of Debrecen, oDEon, is enriched with an inspiring exterior. A workshop has also been set up in the Böszörményi út building, which could become an important part of community life. In the new art center, you can learn and create the next generation of actors.

As a result of the cooperation between the University of Debrecen and ZeneTheatrum, the musical theater of DE opened its doors in the autumn of 2019 under the name Odeon-ZeneTheatrum. Due to the epidemic situation, the company went on forced rest in the autumn, but life did not stop with them. ODEon is already preparing for a return to the post-pandemic, while there have been infrastructural changes that could add a significant plus to both actors and audiences.

The most spectacular element is the transformation of the space in front of the theater building on the Böszörményi út campus. During the university development, the cover was replaced, benches and modern lighting were installed. New plants are planted and a cozy park is created. The name of the theater can be read on the illuminated sign above the barrier-free entrance, and a glass roof has also been built there to protect the audience from rain.

According to Veronika Végh, head of oDEon, visitors can meet a special atmosphere in the renovated square in front of the building.

– It is very important to have such a community space in front of a theater where people can run together, the audience can tune in to the actual play. Something will always happen here. We want to fill the space with small performances, cultural picnics and artist festivals, she listed.

An internal workshop has also been set up in the building, where Hungarian and foreign students interested in the theater can later study, plan, debate and prepare, while thinking together to create something unique.

– The biggest thoughts are always born in small places, every novelty requires an inspiring medium. For this purpose, we have converted a room that has not been used before. We want to create a company of college students that can be dominant in the theater world in the long run. In this workshop, conversations can take place, from which lectures can then be born, and students can unleash their creativity. To this end, we want to offer them a location, a supportive background and pass on our knowledge to them – said Veronika Végh.

Odeon-ZeneTheatrum is already preparing for reopening: traditionally through spectator art Ltd. – in the ranks with Zoltán Mucsi – they will begin the season with a Tarantino transcript and will continue to deal with the large-scale processing of the Grin. In addition to the children’s actors and the undergraduate students, the Polgárock Society of Debrecen will also take part in the 60-person production.