The University of Debrecen introduces itself at Lake Balaton

For the first time, the University of Debrecen organized its central enrollment event in Siófok. High school students were able to learn about the institution’s educational and scientific background, as well as the new courses starting in September by Lake Balaton. From the next academic year, seven faculties of the University of Debrecen will offer bachelor’s and master’s programs across eleven fields in Siófok.

The university held its first DExpo at the Kálmán Imre Cultural Center in Siófok on Tuesday, February 4. During the event’s opening, Schmidt Jenő, Director of the Siófok Campus, highlighted that the presence of the University of Debrecen and its scientific endeavors presents a great opportunity for the city and opens doors to the world for local young people.

“I believe that knowledge is something that can never be taken away; anyone can become whatever they aspire to be. Major developments are currently underway on Petőfi Promenade, and the campus building renovation is expected to be completed by August, ensuring the start of classes in September. We continuously assess which additional courses and faculties may be introduced here. It may take about four years to finalize the educational portfolio,” added the campus director.

In his presentation, Elek Bartha, Vice Rector for Education at the University of Debrecen, introduced the institution’s history, infrastructure, and educational offerings. He also discussed faculties, international study opportunities, domestic and international scholarships, recent developments, the university’s sports strategy, and DEAC. The vice rector emphasized the newly established Siófok Campus, where education will align with regional labor market demands.

“The University of Debrecen is unique in the Carpathian Basin, with students from 140 countries, making it home to the largest number of international students in the region. The university offers more than 500 types of programs, encompassing all fields of science, and boasts the second-largest student body nationwide. It’s no coincidence that the University of Debrecen and Siófok found each other, as this promising collaboration can yield significant benefits for both parties. It’s also gratifying that the University of Debrecen has arrived in Siófok with a strong educational offering right from the start, including specialized further training alongside bachelor’s and master’s programs. We designed the programs to fully meet local needs,” explained Bartha.

Beáta Ölvetiné Szabó, Director of Admissions and Continuing Education at the university’s Directorate of Education, informed young people in Siófok about admission requirements, changes in applications, and key information for successful enrollment.

“For several programs, the minimum score requirement for admission has been eliminated. It is no longer mandatory for applicants to bachelor’s and undivided programs to take at least one advanced-level matriculation exam. The determination of the fifth subject for calculating academic points, as well as the examination subject providing matriculation points and institutional points, is now within institutional authority. Points for bachelor’s, undivided programs, and higher education vocational training will continue to be calculated on a 500-point scale. The admission score may comprise the sum of academic points, matriculation points, and institutional points or the double of matriculation points combined with institutional points. The goal is for applicants to develop strategies to maximize their points during the general admission process,” emphasized the director.

At the Siófok DExpo, faculties launching programs in the city from September were also introduced. Seven faculties announced a total of eleven new bachelor’s, master’s, and specialized training programs.

The Faculty of Health Sciences offered both state-funded and self-financed options for the nursing specialization of the nursing and patient care bachelor’s program, as well as the infection control master’s program. The Faculty of Economics announced bachelor’s programs in economic and rural development engineering, recreation and lifestyle, and tourism and hospitality, as well as a master’s program in health management. The Faculty of Child Education and Special Education will also be present in the next academic year, with bachelor’s programs in Romology and kindergarten education (with a specialization in national minority education). Meanwhile, the Faculty of Pharmacy will offer a master’s program in pharmaceutical research management, and the Faculty of Informatics will provide master’s programs in data science and bachelor’s programs for software engineering.

Prospective students must decide by February 15 on their preferred higher education institution for studies beginning in September 2025. Applications for the selected programs can be submitted through the e-application system on felvi.hu as part of the general admission procedure.

(unideb.hu)