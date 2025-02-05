Record number of presentations at the Students’ Research Society Faculty of Medicine of the University of Debrecen

This year’s Students’ Research Society Faculty of Medicine at the University of Debrecen (OETDK) features a record number of presentations. The three-day event, which began on Wednesday, hosts more than 400 Hungarian and international students who will share their research findings. The best presenters will have the opportunity to participate in the national conference this spring.

“The Hungarian student research movement is celebrating its 70th anniversary this year. It is truly a unique initiative, as no other country has such an organized structure for this activity. The student research program represents the highest level of talent development. I firmly believe that students who engage in this become better professionals, even if they do not become researchers. They learn to critically analyze data and information in scientific publications and textbooks and develop the ability to make independent decisions,” emphasized Dr. László Mátyus, professor and dean of the Faculty of Medicine at the University of Debrecen, as well as vice-chair of the National Council of Student Research Societies, during his opening speech.

The conference involves students from the university’s Faculties of Medicine, Health Sciences, Pharmacy, and Dentistry.

“This year, a record number of presentations were submitted for the conference. The research topics are incredibly diverse, and it’s evident that the students are working on highly relevant issues. The COVID-19 pandemic and responses to it, for instance, appear in several abstracts,” noted Dr. György Panyi, professor and chair of the Scientific Student Council of the Faculty of Medicine at the University of Debrecen.

Participants will present their research and findings across 39 sections, including anatomy, morphology, developmental biology, pathology, histology, anesthesiology, emergency care, biophysics, electrophysiology, dermatology, dentistry, pharmacology, cardiovascular medicine, diagnostic imaging, obstetrics and gynecology, traumatology, orthopedics, and neurosurgery.

Each presentation is evaluated by a section jury, which focuses on the originality of the student’s work. The University of Debrecen faculty members assess the content, clarity of visuals, presentation of findings, and debate skills of each student. After the 10-minute presentations, a 5-minute debate session follows. The jury also determines whether the presentation can be accepted as a thesis defense with outstanding results.

The Scientific Student Council will select participants for the 37th National Scientific Student Conference from presentations delivered at this February’s and future local TDK conferences in 2024.

