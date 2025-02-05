World Cancer Day in Debrecen: screenings and consultations offered to visitors

World Cancer Day was held for the 25th time on February 4. This year, the central campaign theme of the Union for International Cancer Control (UICC) emphasized that cancer is more than just a medical diagnosis — it is a deeply personal matter.

Behind every diagnosis lies a unique human story: grief, pain, healing, resilience, love, and much more. Our personal story also includes what we do to prevent the development of the disease and how early we recognize potential problems.

Achieving the best health outcomes requires a healthy lifestyle, regular self-examinations, and participation in screenings. In this spirit, the Hungarian Anti-Cancer League, in cooperation with the Association of Medical Students of Debrecen, organized a full-day, free screening event at the FÓRUM Debrecen Shopping Center.

Specialists from the Clinical Center of the University of Debrecen provided the following free services from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.: blood pressure measurement, blood glucose testing, body fat percentage analysis, PSA level testing, melanoma screening, demonstration of testicular and breast self-examinations using models, as well as consultations with experts from various oncology specialties.

(Debreceni Nap)