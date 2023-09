The wholesale price of gasoline will finally decrease on Wednesday, reports holtankoljak.hu.

This means a HUF 6 lower purchase price for the wells in the case of 95 gasoline, which is expected to be reflected in the sales prices of the wells. In the middle of the week, the purchase price of diesel did not change, the last time its price decreased was on Friday.

In terms of average prices, we can expect the following from Wednesday: