Katalin Novák met Elon Musk in Texas

Katalin Novák: In the person of Elon Musk, we have a new ally in the freedom struggle of families and the peace mission

Katalin Novák also discussed solutions to the demographic crisis affecting the world with Elon Musk, the founder and CEO of the Tesla car manufacturing company, at the company’s recently handed over headquarters in Austin on Monday.

The businessman received the Hungarian head of state with one of his young sons, and then the head of state had a face-to-face meeting with the founder and CEO. In the first minutes of the two-hour conversation, which was much longer than planned, Katalin Novák explained that, in addition to the problem of climate change that needs to be solved, less attention is paid to the demographic crisis. He recalled that his interlocutor recently stated that the population crisis is a more serious issue than climate change.

The President of the Republic stated that while climate change is an issue that needs to be addressed, at the same time, “if there are no next generations, there is no point in taking care of the Earth either,” said the Hungarian head of state.

Katalin Novák said that she is committed to the cause of families and the handling of the demographic issue. In Hungary, family policy was a priority issue in the last decade, which is why we managed to achieve an improvement in the field of demography, he informed Elon Musk, whom he recently invited to the Budapest Demographic Summit. Katalin Novák evaluated the meeting as “we have a new ally in the struggle for freedom of families, who knows and recognizes Hungary’s family-oriented program”.

She said that even as Hungary’s first female head of state, she is primarily a mother, and the message of her visit is that career and having children are not mutually exclusive factors. He emphasized that he would also like to discuss this issue with the billionaire company manager.

Elon Musk expressed his agreement and confirmed that he considers having children important. During the meeting, he also published a post on his social media page, which summarized the message of the meeting by saying that “having children saves the world”.

The businessman has recently expressed his opinion on the population challenges facing the world several times and has stood up for the protection of traditional values, including freedom of speech.

Elon Musk also shared the X post of the President of the Hungarian Republic, which he did not do recently after discussions with several leading politicians of the world. The richest man in the world, the head of the Tesla car manufacturer and the space company SpaceX, and the owner of the X (formerly Twitter) social media company, recently met with French President Emmanuel Macron and Italian Georgia Meloni, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Turkish Recep Tayyip Erdogan, among others. with the head of state.

As the father of 11 children, the businessman also presented the developments carried out at the world’s leading electric car manufacturer and led the Hungarian head of state delegation around the Austin plant, which has an annual capacity of more than 250,000 vehicles.

According to the information of the Sándor Palace, the topics of the conversation included the war in Ukraine, regarding which Elon Musk and Katalin Novák agreed that a ceasefire and lasting peace are needed as soon as possible. Katalin Novák informed the owner of social media X about the situation of Transcarpathian Hungarians and expressed her pleasure that her negotiator supported the respect of the rights of national minorities.

The Hungarian head of state’s visit coincided with the opening of Tesla’s central office building next to the company’s factory, which was handed over last year and is currently being expanded.

Vajk Farkas, the communications director of the Sándor Palace, told the public media that one of the main goals of the Hungarian president’s visit to the United States is to find allies for steps aimed at solving population problems. The meeting with Elon Musk, as well as the previously held meeting with the governor of Texas, Greg Abbott and the leader of the state of Montana, Governor Greg Gianforte, was in line with this, the communications director emphasized.

At the weekend meeting between Katalin Novák and Greg Gianforte, it was said that “a nation is only strong if families are strong”. Katalin Novák called the protection and strengthening of families a common cause. Job creation was also discussed at the meeting, considering that unemployment in the state of Montana has been reduced to less than 3 percent in recent years. Greg Gianforte is the most successful governor in the history of the northern federal state, who was elected to the political position with the largest majority.

The Hungarian head of state also met Republican federal senator Steve Daines, also in the state of Montana.

The official visit of the President of the Republic will end on Tuesday in the capital of the state of Utah, where Novák will hold talks with Governor Katalin Spencer Cox and give a lecture at Brigham Young University.

Opening photo: In the photo published by Sándor-palota, the meeting between the President of the Republic Katalin Novák and Elon Musk, the electric vehicle manufacturer Tesla Motors and the founder and CEO of the private American space exploration company SpaceX, at the recently handed over headquarters of Tesla in Austin on September 25, 2023. MTI/Sándor Palace/Gyula Bartos