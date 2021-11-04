Carrots Grown in North West Hungary Granted Geographical Indication

Carrots produced in the rich soil near Lake Fertő in northwest Hungary were granted the European Commission’s protected geographical indication (PGI), the Agriculture Ministry said on Wednesday.

The label “Fertőd vidéki sárgarépa” can be used on carrots grown near Lake Fertő, boasting a bright red colour without roots, branches or cracks, the decision said. They have “a length of 150-250 mm, a diameter of between 15 and 40 mm and a weight of between 50 and 150 g,” the EC said. So far, 78 Hungarian food products received geographical indications, the farm ministry said in a statement, with 28 foods, 38 wine brands and 12 spirits enjoying protection in EU territory, the statement said.

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay