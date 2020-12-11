The shopping time zone for the elderly might be suspended

Katalin Novák reported on her online consultation with the members of the Council of the Elderly in a video posted on her Facebook page.

She asked them about their experiences with the protected shopping time zone for the elderly.

Council members reported that one was completely happy that they were able to take advantage of this opportunity. At the same time, they see that as the holidays approach, the tumult grows, and more and more people will have freedom, and tensions between different ages will increase due to this time zone. Therefore, members of the Council of the Elderly advise that

in view of the Christmas period, the time zone should be suspended for the weekend, or even entirely.

The Minister without Portfolio for Families said she would recommend this to Prime Minister Viktor Orbán.

Zsuzsa Hulák, an expert of the Council of the Elderly, said in the video: the time zone was gratefully taken advantage of. They also used it as much as they could, although in many cases they had to deviate from it because they were forced to buy at a different time. She added that they perceived that young people in many cases couldn’t shop properly, especially on weekends. This strains families because young people usually have to work and shops close at seven, so they no longer have the time to buy what they need, she indicated.

On Thursday, trade organizations also asked the Ministry of Innovation and Technology to suspend the shopping restrictions for the elderly.

(MTI)