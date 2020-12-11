Car crash between Debrecen and Vámospércs, several were injured

Two cars collided frontally between Debrecen and Vámospércs on Thursday night, several were injured, the affected section of the main road 48 was closed to its full width, the press service of the Hajdú-Bihar County Police Headquarters said.

According to their announcement, at the 12th kilometer of Highway 48, the two cars collided under unclear circumstances.

On the road section affected by the accident, there is a complete road closure for the duration of the inspection and technical rescue, the traffic is diverted by the police to Vámospércs and Panoráma street.