Hungary Records One Covid Death, 247 New Infections

One Covid patient died over the past 24 hours, while 247 new coronavirus infections were registered, koronavirus.gov.hu said on Friday.

So far 5,799,584 people have received a first jab, while 5,512,118 have been fully vaccinated. Fully 379,000 Hungarians have already received booster jabs. The number of active infections stands at 4,991, while hospitals are treating 149 Covid patients, 19 of whom need respiratory assistance. Since the first outbreak, 813,040 infections have been registered, while fatalities have risen to 30,061. Fully 777,988 people have made a recovery. There are 1,874 people in official quarantine, while 6,606,051 tests have been officially carried out.

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay