Orbán in Belgrade: common interest to stay out of the war

Prime Minister Viktor Orbán met with Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic in Belgrade on Saturday morning, Bertalan Havasi, head of the Prime Minister’s Press Office, told MTI.

At the meeting, which was also attended by Péter Szijjártó, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade,

the Russian-Ukrainian war, the security situation in Europe, the EU perspectives in the Western Balkans, and current issues of Serbian-Hungarian economic cooperation were discussed.

Viktor Orbán and Aleksandar Vucic stated: Hungary and Serbia also want peace. It is in the interest of our countries to stay out of the war because economic development is not possible in a war.

On Saturday, the two leaders will take part in the solemn handover of the Belgrade-Novi Sad section of the Budapest-Belgrade railway line in Novi Sad.

MTI