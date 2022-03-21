A garage fair is held in Debrecen – there is a good reason for it

A charity garage fair will be held for the benefit of the Puli Animal Welfare Association at the Gábor Baross Vocational School on Ézsiás Street in Debrecen on Saturday, April 9th. 100 percent of the proceeds from the fair will be spent on the day-to-day care and medical treatment of the animals.

Those who would improve the lives of their pets can help Ágnes Ràkos’s volunteer animal protection work by offering what they no longer use at home for this occasion.

The following equipment is expected:

blankets

old, no longer used bedding

utensils kitchen utensils eg wooden spoons utensils plates etc.

books

items of use or anything you don’t use but can be a treasure for someone else

clothes.

The organizers are asking donors to deliver items to them for which they themselves would spend a token amount.

Blankets and bedding are planned to be used in the dogs ’living quarters. 100 percent of the proceeds from the fair will be spent on the day-to-day care and medical treatment of the animals.