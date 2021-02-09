Amusement Park Preparations Underway

Kurucz JuditLeave a Comment on Amusement Park Preparations Underway
While being closed for several months is truly out of the ordinary for our zoo, normally open all year round, wintertime at the Amusement Park has always been all about busy preparations focused on the maintenance and refurbishment of rides and attractions for the upcoming season.

It is now time for the tracks of our Caterpillar Rollercoaster, ever-popular with all generations, to undergo annual maintenance works in order to offer passengers a seamless and carefree ride.
Debrecen Zoo And Amusement Park

