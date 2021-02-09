Operational Board: the Russian vaccine will be used in Hungarian hospitals

Vaccination of registered elders will continue this week and vaccination of registered chronic patients under the age of sixty will also begin, said the Secretary of State for Territorial Administration of the Prime Minister’s Office, head of the vaccination team, at a seven-day press conference of the Coronavirus Operational Board.

István György said that the first two phases of the vaccination plan were completed at the end of January with a campaign-like vaccination of health care workers and residents and workers of nursing homes. The preferred group today is the registered elders, of whom 35,299 have already been vaccinated at hospital vaccination points and GPs.

He indicated that the vaccination of the registered elders will continue with three vaccines instead of the previous two: GPs will receive the vaccine from the Pfizer consignment arriving on Tuesday and the Moderna consignment expected for the second half of the week, the Sputnik vaccine will also be used.

