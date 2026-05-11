Hearings with ministerial candidates for the future government can begin

Today marks the beginning of the parliamentary committee hearings for the ministerial nominees of the future Tisza government. The committee structure was approved during Saturday’s inaugural session of the National Assembly, where lawmakers also elected the committees’ chairs, deputy chairs, and members. The ministers may take their oath of office in parliament on Tuesday.

Compared to the previous term, the new parliament will operate with four additional committees, bringing the total to 20. Of these, 14 will be chaired by the governing Tisza Party, four by Fidesz, and one each by KDNP and Mi Hazánk. According to invitations published on the parliamentary website, thirteen committees will hold hearings on Monday.

Foreign Minister-designate and future Deputy Prime Minister Anita Orbán is expected at three hearings: at 8:00 a.m. before the Committee on European Affairs, at 10:00 a.m. before the Foreign Affairs Committee, and at 12:00 p.m. before the National Security Committee.

Gábor Pósfai, nominated for Minister of the Interior, will present his plans to the National Security Committee at 10:00 a.m. and to the Defence and Law Enforcement Committee at 12:00 p.m. The same two committees will also hear Defence Minister-designate Romulusz Ruszin-Szendi: the Defence Committee at 10:00 a.m. and the National Security Committee at 2:00 p.m.

Tarr Zoltán will also appear before two committees on Monday. The nominee for Minister responsible for Social Relations and Culture will first attend the Committee on Nationalities in Hungary at 10:00 a.m., followed by a meeting with the Committee on Hungarian Communities at 2:00 p.m.

Science and Technology Minister-designate Zoltán Tanács will have his first pre-appointment hearing at 8:00 a.m. before the Digitalisation and Technology Committee, followed by a second hearing at 12:00 p.m. before the Education Committee. The remaining ministerial nominees are each scheduled to appear before one committee on Monday.

Zsolt Hegedűs, nominated as Minister responsible for Healthcare, will be heard by the Health Committee at 8:00 a.m., while László Gajdos, nominee for Minister responsible for the Environment, will appear before the parliamentary Environment Committee at the same time. István Kapitány, nominated as Minister for the Economy and Energy, will present his plans before the Economy and Energy Committee at 8:00 a.m. Szabolcs Bóna, nominated to head the Ministry of Agriculture and Food Economy, will also be heard at 8:00 a.m. by the Agriculture and Food Economy Committee.

Dávid Vitézy, nominee for Minister of Transport and Investments, will appear before the Transport and Investments Committee at 10:00 a.m., while the Education Committee will hear Judit Lannert, nominee for Minister of Education and Children’s Affairs, at 2:00 p.m.

On Saturday, parliament elected Péter Magyar, president and lead candidate of the Tisza Party, as Prime Minister, officially placing him in office.

Ministers of the outgoing Orbán government remain in office in a caretaker capacity until the new ministers are appointed, although they may issue decrees only in urgent cases.

The Tisza government will consist of 16 ministers. Hearings will continue on Tuesday in the parliamentary committees, which will decide by open vote whether to support each nominee’s appointment.

Any person with no criminal record and eligible to stand in parliamentary elections may become a minister. Before appointment, ministerial nominees are heard by the relevant parliamentary committee responsible for the nominee’s future portfolio. The new ministers are appointed by the President of the Republic on the recommendation of the Prime Minister, and the government is formally established upon the ministers’ appointment.

The National Assembly will hold its next session on Tuesday afternoon, when the ministers may take their oath of office.