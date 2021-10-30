Deaths in September Outpace Births – KSH

There were more deaths in Hungary in September than births, even when the number of births grew by an annual 1% as against a fall of 2% in deaths, the Central Statistical Office (KSH) said on Friday.

Preliminary data show 8,600 children were born and 10,024 died in September. As a result, the natural population declined by 1,424 compared with 1,719 in September last year, a drop of 17%. In September, 7,912 couples were married, down 11% from the same month in the previous year.

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay