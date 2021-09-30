Hungary Records 546 New Covid Infections, Six Deaths

Six patients died of a Covid-related illness in the past 24 hours, while 546 new coronavirus infections were registered, koronavirus.gov.hu said on Wednesday.

 

So far 5,884,183 people have received a first jab, while 5,640,410 have been fully vaccinated. Fully 742,000 Hungarians have received a booster jab. The number of active infections stands at 7,348, while hospitals are treating 529 Covid patients, 81 of whom need respiratory assistance. Since the first outbreak, 822,072 infections have been registered, while fatalities have risen to 30,185. Fully 784,539 people have made a recovery. There are 5,048 people in official quarantine, while 6,914,466 tests have been officially carried out.

 

