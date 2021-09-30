Pope Thanks Cardinal Erdő for Hosting Eucharistic Congress

Pope Francis thanked Cardinal Péter Erdő, head of the Hungarian Catholic Church, for organising the 52th International Eucharistic Congress, recently held in Budapest, in a letter released to MTI.

Francis voiced his appreciation for “the hidden and quiet cooperation of many – bishops, priests and church staff – , which made it possible for participants to renew their souls in the Eucharist, which is the source of love and faith”. The pontiff thanked Erdő for his “proposing good solutions to the problems and challenges occurring through the organisation of the congress”.

The pope said that he would pray for the cardinal and his archdiocese, and sent his greetings to its priests, monks and nuns, asking for God’s blessing on their mission.

The congress was held in Budapest between September 5 and 12, with Francis celebrating the closing mass in Heroes’ Square.

hungarymatters.hu