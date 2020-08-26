Night at the Zoo at Debrecen Zoo and Amusement Park

here comes a night every year that puts animals in the spotlight. From 19:00 to 23:00 on August 28, the ninth Night at the Zoo will be held at Hungary’s first zoo outside the capital and one and only amusement park, celebrating its 60th anniversary this year, with a unique array of programs and activities.

As the institution is home to a collection with a remarkably high number of African species, this year’s event will be centered on the immense biological and cultural diversity of Africa.

In keeping with the institution’s tradition for the past couple years, visitors to Night at the Zoo will be the first to see a new zoo attraction; from Friday on, the zoo’s Nile crocodile named Snapi will be sharing his pool with perch native to Lakes Tanganyika and Malawi.

Amid the magic of this special summer night enhanced by the light of an increased number of torches, visitors will get to take a rare peek into the secret night lives of animals. For the very first time, they may tour behind the scenes at the Palm House, in addition to several other locations with feeding events, keeper talks on various unique residents, and close encounters with hand-raised baby stars like Zahara, the two-month-old reticulated giraffe – who will get her very own ice sculpture, and Evettke, the youngest member of the zoo’s penguin nursery. Keepers will also share numerous fun facts such as how hippos get their teeth cleaned.

For those bravest, there will be a Dare at the Palm House all night long, featuring up-close encounters with various unfriendly-looking animals. Those interested in local wildlife will be offered hourly guided tours on the flora and fauna of Debrecen’s Great Forest as well as the chance to meet a Eurasian eagle-owl, an iconic night predator.

Night at the Zoo will feature various performances such as that of African folk band Serengeti Troupé, immediately followed by a showcase of their traditional instruments, and many other spectacles from belly-dancing to fire-juggling. In a corner set up by the African-Hungarian Union, visitors will get to try African board games and handcraft items while supporting the Union’s charity work that includes similar educational activities among underprivileged groups.

On top of zoo secrets, animal encounters and performances, the Amusement Park will also be made available throughout the event, with 23 rides including Apollo-X, now equipped with professional lighting and sound systems, and the Funhouse, now turned into a castle of an evil lord. Aspiring astronomers will also be given an introduction to the stars of the sky by members of the Hungarian Astronomical Association next to the Ferris Wheel, also lit in a range of colors.

In order to ensure a safe experience for all, the institution will only receive up to 3000 visitors at a time during the event, with further restrictions on attendance in indoor exhibits.

All programs and activities are free of charge for visitors with tickets, available for a price of 2500 HUF per person; there are also Magic Wristband Passes available for 3300 HUF each, granting entry AND unlimited access to all Amusement Park rides. Buy them online (http://bit.ly/AEJ2020), at cash desks, or on-site till 23:00.

For further information, please call +36 52/310-065 or visit www.zoodebrecen.hu.

