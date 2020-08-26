People must wear a mask in the food markets of Debrecen

Tóháti Zsuzsa

In order to effectively protect citizens against the virus, the municipality of Debrecen has decided to order a new rule. It is obligatory to wear a mask or a scarf which covers the mouth and the nose for both sellers and consumers on the food markets in Debrecen from Thursday 27 August 2020.

Compliance with the obligation is monitored by the Debrecen Public Area Inspectorate, as they are the operator of the food markets. The new rule is valid until it is revoked.

The municipality of Debrecen asks the residents of the city and the visitors of the city’s food markets to comply with the obligation and wear masks in order to protect the health of all of us!

