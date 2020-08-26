1 Covid-19 Patient Dies, Registered Infections Up By 24

An elderly Covid-19 patient with an underlying illness has died, while the number of registered coronavirus infections in Hungary has risen by 24 to 5,215 over the past 24 hours, koronavirus.gov.hu said on Tuesday morning.

The number of fatalities has increased to 614, and 3,716 people have made a recovery. There are 885 active infections and 57 coronavirus patients are being treated in hospital for Covid-19, seven on ventilators. Fully 7,284 people are in official home quarantine, while the number of tests carried out stands at 400,442. Most infections have been registered in Budapest (2,267), followed by Pest County (761) and the counties of Fejér (394), Komárom-Esztergom (316) and Zala (279). Békés County has the fewest infections (19).

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay