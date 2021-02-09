Masks were given in Hajdúböszörmény

Last week, the municipality of Hajdúböszörmény donated the masks offered by Wero Swiss Med Kft. To its institutions -published on the community’s website.

All municipal kindergartens, Városi Nölcsőde, Kertész László Városi Könyvtár, Hajdúsági Museum, Hajdúböszörmény Gymnastics Association, Szabadhajdú Nonprofit Kft., Fazekas Gábor Public Social Home and Elderly Home received masks.

We also left a number of masks for future vaccination sites for coronavirus vaccination, they added.

 

